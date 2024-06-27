Azerbaijan appoints new head to country's Supreme Court Apparatus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. A new head of the Apparatus of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports.

According to the information, this post has been entrusted to Javid Huseynov.

Huseynov has worked for many years in various leadership positions in the judicial-legal sphere. He was head of the Office of the Judicial-Legal Council in 2005-2023, and adviser to the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan in 2023-2024.

Furthermore, since 2024, he served as head of the department for analysis of judicial practice of the Supreme Court.

Huseynov was awarded various orders and medals by the decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan during his activity.

He was awarded the medal "For Distinction in State Service", the Order "For Service to Motherland" of the 3rd degree, the medal of State Counselor of the 2nd degree, the medal "For Distinction in the Field of Justice", the jubilee medals "100th Anniversary of Justice of Azerbaijan" and "100th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan".

