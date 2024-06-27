Kyrgyzstan widely steps up oil product exports to Saudi Arabia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 27. Exports of oil products from Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia increased significantly from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, 1,583 tons of oil products were shipped to Saudi Arabia from January through April 2024, which is 21 times higher than in the same period last year (75 tons).

The supplies also saw a significant increase in value, going from $84,800 to $1.7 million.

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan exported petroleum products totaling 67,781 tons, with a value of $43.2 million. The export value climbed by 52.4 percent to $28.3 million from January to April 2023, while the export volume increased by 74.3 percent to 38.884 tons over the same time in 2023.

To note, the trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan for the reporting period amounted to $5.1 billion and increased by 27.7 percent compared to January–April 2023.

Meanwhile, in the period from January through April 2023, export shipments reached a total of $760.6 million, showing a significant increase of 19.7 percent. Import earnings saw a significant 29.2 percent year-over-year increase, reaching a total of $4.4 billion.

