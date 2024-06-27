Kazakhstan's PM directs to integrate green economy indicators into regional plans

Photo: Official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has directed to integrate "green economy" indicators into regional development plans, Trend reports.

According to the official website of the PM, Bektenov made this announcement during a meeting of the Council on Transition to a Green Economy in the government.

"The Prime Minister instructed regional administrations, in collaboration with relevant central government bodies, to include measures aimed at achieving "green economy" indicators in the draft plan. Subsequently, these target indicators should be integrated into regional development plans," the statement reads.

Bektenov emphasized that the new Presidential Decree on updating the Concept for Transition to a Green Economy sets current target indicators for reducing air pollution, increasing the manufacturing of organic products, and implementing water-saving technologies. The transition to a green economy must be accelerated at all levels.

He also noted that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, together with the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and relevant industry associations and organizations, should address the issue of co-financing activities for the development of industry guides planned for 2025-2027.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that significant attention is being paid to balanced territorial development as part of the transition to a green economy.