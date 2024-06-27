OECD backs Turkmenistan's Middle Corridor trade facilitation reforms (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cooperates with Turkmenistan on trade facilitation reforms in the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), a source in the OECD told Trend.

"In the context of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the OECD has also worked with Turkmenistan on trade facilitation measures to increase regional connectivity and global value chain integration," the source said.

At the same time, the representative of the agency stressed that within the framework of the Eurasia Competitiveness Programme, the OECD has carried out several capacity-building workshops on selected private-sector development priorities, such as the creation of an investment and export promotion agency.

"The OECD has travelled to Ashgabat to present and discuss the findings of the monitoring phase of the Improving the Legal Environment for Business in Central Asia project with government and private sector representatives in November 2023. In particular, the OECD highlighted a need for improved implementation of business- and investment-related legislation, for the digitalization and streamlining of processes for business registration, and the simplification of the operational environment for SMEs," the representative added.

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organization founded in 1961 that aims to promote policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world, providing a platform for governments to collaborate, share experiences, and seek solutions to common problems.

With a focus on issues such as economic growth, financial stability, trade, education, environment, and innovation, the OECD collects data, conducts analyses, and produces recommendations and guidelines to inform policy-making, with its member countries—many of which are among the world's most advanced economies—working together to foster sustainable economic development and global prosperity.