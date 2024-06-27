Uzbekistan notes growth in manufactured industrial products

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. According to preliminary data, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 292 trillion soums ($23 billion) from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that this figure is 26.3 percent higher year-on-year (231.2 trillion soums, or $18.2 billion in January–May 2023).

In the structure of production, the largest specific weight falls on the enterprises of the manufacturing industry, the output of which amounted to 239.7 trillion soums ($18.9 billion). The mining and quarrying industry ranks second with a production volume worth 25.9 trillion soums ($2 billion) during this period. Uzbekistan’s electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply production reached 24.7 trillion soums ($1.9 billion), while water supply, sewerage, waste collection, and utilization totaled 1.7 trillion soums ($134.4 million).

Among the country’s regions, the city of Tashkent accounts for the largest volume in the total volume of industrial production: 56.2 trillion soums ($4.4 billion). The Navoi region accounted for 51.3 trillion soums ($4 billion), and the Tashkent region accounted for 45.3 trillion soums ($3.5 billion) from January through May 2024.

