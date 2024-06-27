China, Kyrgyzstan sign numerous agreements at international exhibition

Photo: The Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 27. Over 40 agreements have been signed between government bodies and business communities of China and Kyrgyzstan during the China-Eurasia Expo international exhibition, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the agreements cover sectors such as energy, engineering, logistics, trade turnover, mining, and cooperation amounting to $1.5 billion.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, emphasized that Kyrgyzstan will continue to work on creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurs contributing to the economies of both countries.

During the forum, participants held B2B meetings within their respective industries and considered proposals and investment projects.

The 8th international China-Eurasia Expo is taking place from June 26 through 30, 2024, in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China.