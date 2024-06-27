Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan increased by 25.4 percent in value and 55 percent in weight during the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024) compared to the same month last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan for the first month amounted to 44,600 tons worth about $29.2 million.

The statistics indicate that Iran's trade turnover with Uzbekistan during the first month of the last Iranian year amounted to 28,700 tons worth about $23.3 million.

The information notes that milk and dairy products, petrochemical products, various types of pipes, cotton, beans, silk, etc. were exchanged between the two countries.

Furthermore, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024) amounted to 590,000 tons worth about $460 million. Compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), Iran's trade turnover with Uzbekistan increased by 27 percent in value and 32.6 percent in weight.

To note, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to $5.91 billion for the first month. The trade turnover decreased by 12 percent compared to the same month last year.

