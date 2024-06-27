Iranian presidential contender withdraws his candidacy day before election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, one of the contenders for the extraordinary presidential election in Iran, to be held on June 28, withdrew his candidacy, Trend reports via Hashemi's X publication.

He announced that he withdrew his candidacy in favor of three candidates from the “Conservative” camp (Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Said Jalili, and Alireza Zakani).

To note, five candidates will compete for the presidency - Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Said Jalili, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, and Alireza Zakani.

The helicopter flying from Khudaferin to Tabriz with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Al Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati crashed on May 19.

The Iranian President and the entire delegation accompanying him were dead.

