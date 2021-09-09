Ookla has announced Bakcell as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan

The mobile network of Bakcell has been named the fastest in Azerbaijan by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology*.

Thus, Ookla compared 68,480 user-initiated tests taken on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all the major mobile carriers in Azerbaijan during the award period to determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds. As a result, Bakcell was named the 2021 Speedtest Award™ winner for Fastest Mobile Network by Ookla, in recognition of providing the fastest download and upload speeds for the Q1-Q2 award period.

“We’re very proud of this award, because this is an independent recognition of the work we’re doing every day to ensure that our customers are using the best mobile network and receiving the highest customer experience on the market. This award is particularly important now during the challenging pandemic period in which consumers were very reliant on mobile communications. We have worked very hard to offer our customers high quality services and more options for communication, work and entertainment during this difficult period. This award recognizes those efforts and gives us motivation to continue doing our best to serve all our customers in a way to fully satisfy their needs for mobile telecommunications services,” says Bakcell CEO Rainer Rathgeber.

Note that Ookla named Bakcell network as the Fastest in Azerbaijan three times in a row in 2018-2019. Today, with more than 8700 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99.9% of the country’s population and 91.7% of the country’s territory.

“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Bakcell with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q1-Q2 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest," says Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla.

Detailed report can be found here:

https://www.speedtest.net/awards/azerbaijan/2021/?award_type=carrier&time_period=q1-q2

Ookla® is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies. Speedtest®, Ookla's flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.