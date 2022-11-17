Cybersecurity center to open in Azerbaijan with Israeli support - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan is going to open a cybersecurity center with Israeli support, Trend reports citing the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev.

According to the minister, the center is more likely to start its activities soon.

"A cybersecurity center is being founded based on an agreement with an Israeli university. One of the main projects which we're working on is in the IT sphere, related to cybersecurity. Within the project, cybersecurity concerns both state and private small and medium-sized businesses," said the minister.