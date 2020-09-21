Georgians traveling to Lithuania to be obliged to go into 14-days self-isolation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgians traveling to Lithuania will be obliged to go into 14-days self-isolation and also present a negative PCR test for coronavirus conducted within the last 72 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The decision was made by the government of Lithuania.

The period of self-isolation may be decreased to 10 days if the person will be tested for the coronavirus no earlier than the eighth day of the quarantine.

Passengers going to Lithuania are also obliged to fill in an application (about how they will arrive in the country) after which they will receive a confirmation (QR code).

Due to the epidemiological situation, the Lithuanian government periodically updates the list of countries where there is a high risk of virus spreading (25 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days). For passengers from these countries, Lithuania requests a negative COVID-19 test result and a self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Georgia is planning to restore flights with Riga starting October 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356