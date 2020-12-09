Hungarian low-cost airline plans to restore bases at Kutaisi International airport of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.9

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air plans to resume work of its bases at the Kutaisi International airport of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

At this stage, the airline management plans to maintain 2 airplanes at the base that the company kept in Georgia before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“After we have resumed operation, we will deliver back those two airplanes that were based in Georgia before the pandemic. As for other development plans, we prefer not to divulge them at this stage. We will see how the situation changes, what sort of restrictions run, and which directions we operate”, Wizz Air communications director Andras Rado said.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air has cancelled its flight between Riga and Tbilisi that was scheduled on December 19.

The following flights have been postponed:

- flight between Dortmund and Kutaisi until December 18, 2020.

- flight between Vilnius and Kutaisi until January 12, 2021.

