Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op boost in cargo transportation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A delegation from Turkmenistan has visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port with the aim of expanding mutual cooperation in increasing freight transportation between Central Asia and Europe, identifying additional potentials, and encouraging the attraction of new types of cargo, Trend reports.

The delegation, led by Murat Muradov, Head of the Department at the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, included leaders representing both public and private entities in the fields of transportation, logistics, trade, and related sectors.

The guests got acquainted with the technical capabilities of the Baku Port, ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, and were provided information on the volume of transported goods, international ports, and logistics companies involved in mutual cooperation.

The cargo handling capacity of the Baku Sea Port, currently at 15 million tons per year, will be expanded to 25 million tons, and a budget has already been allocated for this purpose.

The master plan for the second phase of the Baku Sea Port is being prepared by the Dutch company Royal HaskoningDHV, and it is expected to be ready by mid-year.