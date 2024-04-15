UN high-level meeting to cover transport developments using green technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A UN high-level meeting on sustainable transport based on the latest green technologies will be held in New York on April 17 as part of the "Sustainable Development Week" held by the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

IRU Secretary General Umberto De Pretto will deliver a speech during the discussion on "Improving intermodal transport links and developing socially inclusive and environmentally friendly transport".

"This meeting will contribute to the refinement of the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport 2026-2035 plan and highlight the importance of having and operating sustainable transport to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," IRU states.

The International Road Transport Union represents the interests of almost four million companies from more than 100 countries and is involved in logistics and the development of transportation routes around the world.

