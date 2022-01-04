Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the demonstrators after the decision of the Government to reduce the prices for liquefied gas, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"The Government of Kazakhstan decided to reduce the liquefied gas price to KZT 50 per litre within the powers given to provide stability in the country," the Head of State said addressing demonstrators not to follow appeals of destructive people interested in destructing stability and unity of our society.

Another socioeconomic requirements will also be considered during the working meeting slated for tomorrow, the Twitter account of the Head of State reads.