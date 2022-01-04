Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals

Kazakhstan 4 January 2022 21:12 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the demonstrators after the decision of the Government to reduce the prices for liquefied gas, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"The Government of Kazakhstan decided to reduce the liquefied gas price to KZT 50 per litre within the powers given to provide stability in the country," the Head of State said addressing demonstrators not to follow appeals of destructive people interested in destructing stability and unity of our society.

Another socioeconomic requirements will also be considered during the working meeting slated for tomorrow, the Twitter account of the Head of State reads.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran, France discuss boosting coop. on judicial issues
Iran, France discuss boosting coop. on judicial issues
Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy
Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 4
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 4
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Over 100,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. for 1st time in 4 months US 21:42
Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals Kazakhstan 21:12
Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdogan Turkey 21:00
New coronavirus strain B.1.640.2 not found in Russia - sanitary watchdog Russia 20:36
Iran, France discuss boosting coop. on judicial issues Iran 20:10
Uzbekistan increases gasoline imports Uzbekistan 20:00
Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19 Europe 19:41
Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to increase daily oil production in February Oil&Gas 19:21
Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy Georgia 19:13
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 413 more COVID-19 cases, 674 recoveries Society 18:38
UK PM Johnson to hold COVID-19 briefing amid Omicron surge Europe 18:34
'2021 was year of defeat for PKK in Turkey, 2022 to be worse' Turkey 18:11
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to engage IT maintenance services via tender Tenders 17:27
Soldier of Azerbaijani State Border Service who killed fellow soldiers arrested Society 16:49
Azerbaijani MoD visits military unit of Special Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:49
Kazakh producers transition to online sales of liquid petroleum gas Kazakhstan 16:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 4 Society 16:28
Why did wheat prices rise in world and in Azerbaijan? - ANALYSIS Economy 16:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 15:31
Georgia’s oil products export increase Georgia 15:30
Turkey’s fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 15:29
Iran, Azerbaijan cooperate on joint use of border rivers – Iranian official Oil&Gas 15:29
Disabled persons take part in Expo 2020 Dubai through support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO) Politics 15:01
Turkmenistan's embassy comments on reports on so-called "situation on Turkmen-Afghan border" Turkmenistan 14:39
Uzbekistan intends to attract credit line of AIIB to support business entities Uzbekistan 14:31
Cargo transport via maritime down in Kazakhstan Transport 14:28
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on crossover-type vehicles purchase Tenders 14:28
Georgia sees increase in cards transactions Georgia 14:28
Azerbaijan sees decline in number of unique cyber-incidents in 2021 ICT 14:28
Georgia shares data on plastic cards Georgia 14:27
Number of blocked malware attempts in Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network surges in 2021 ICT 14:27
Major producers of flour and bread make appeal regarding price changes in Azerbaijan Economy 14:22
Azerbaijan's production, distribution, supply of electricity, gas and steam increase Oil&Gas 14:16
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 14:15
Iran records increase in aluminum ingots production Business 14:15
Azerbaijan records growth in computer equipment sales for 11M2021 ICT 14:15
Iran shares data on electricity generation of renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 14:14
Azerbaijan's production value of machinery, equipment up for 11M2021 Transport 14:14
Volume of non-performing loans of Uzbek banks increases Uzbekistan 14:13
Azerbaijani Association of Machine & Equipment Manufacturers shares its plans for 2022 Construction 14:13
Iran, Iraq review ways to improve bilateral relations Business 14:08
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC announces tender for supply of carbamide Tenders 13:48
Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 bln PNM Resources deal to 2023 US 12:49
Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron Arab World 12:49
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens several tenders Tenders 12:26
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry to engage technical inspection services via tender Tenders 12:26
Georgian Khareba Winery announces tender on solar power plant installation Tenders 12:24
Azerbaijan's statistical committee to buy printing products via tender Tenders 12:24
German retail sales rebound in November Europe 12:18
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency opens tender for training services Tenders 12:13
Moscow Exchange stock index opens 0.46% higher at 3,871.15 points on Tuesday Russia 11:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 4 Oil&Gas 11:56
New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO identified Turkmenistan 11:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks priorities of financial stability policy for 2022 Finance 11:21
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 4 Georgia 11:07
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Yangikazgan field Uzbekistan 11:07
Iran shares data on imports Business 11:07
Azerbaijan - top CIS supplier of tomatoes, apples to Russia in 2021 Economy 11:01
Kazakh energy company opens tender to purchase pipes Tenders 11:00
Armenian soldier killed by fellow serviceman at one of combat positions Armenia 11:00
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on pickup trucks through operating lease Tenders 10:59
Iran sees increase in exports Business 10:59
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4 Finance 10:06
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 3 Uzbekistan 10:05
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to rent cargo vehicles Tenders 10:05
SOCAR Turkey R&D project wins funding by Horizon Europe Program Oil&Gas 09:48
Iran renewable power plants reduce greenhouse gas emission - SATBA Oil&Gas 09:41
Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting Oil&Gas 09:36
Japan eyes trade co-op deal with Iran Business 09:20
International Chess Federation announces rating of chess players for January 2022 Society 09:04
Israel to start reopening to foreigners, even as Omicron surges Israel 08:58
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund reveals amount of issued mortgage loans Economy 08:32
Iran to produce 141mn tons of petrochemicals by 2027 Iran 08:27
Kazakhstan confirms 413 new COVID-19 cases, total at 989,556 Kazakhstan 07:41
At least 23 killed in armed clashes in Colombia's Arauca Other News 06:57
Erdogan vows to decrease inflation to single-digit level again Turkey 06:13
5 killed, 9 missing in landslide in China's Guizhou Other News 05:31
Two pilots killed in helicopter crash in Israel Israel 04:47
UN Secretary-General welcomes P5 statement on nuclear war prevention World 04:06
6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ogasawara Islands Other News 03:23
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 02:38
Eighth round of talks on Iran nuclear deal continues in Vienna - Russia’s envoy Nuclear Program 01:55
U.S. schools delay openings as Omicron pushes pandemic to record highs US 01:20
Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value World 00:35
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Kazakhstan drops for 11M2021 Turkey 00:01
Haitian prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt Other News 3 January 23:30
US FDA backs Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds US 3 January 22:43
6 killed, over 40 injured in bus collision in Pakistan Other News 3 January 22:07
OPEC elects Kuwaiti candidate al-Ghais to become next Secretary-General Oil&Gas 3 January 21:41
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 3 January 21:04
Belgium agrees to buy 10,000 courses each of Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills Europe 3 January 20:54
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia in February Turkey 3 January 20:18
New stadium with capacity of more than 15,000 spectators will be built in Aghdam - Azerbaijani president's special representative Society 3 January 19:36
Uzbekistan produces 63.27 billion kWh of electricity in Jan-Nov Uzbekistan 3 January 19:18
Passengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon World 3 January 18:56
Georgia shares data on annual inflation rate Georgia 3 January 18:13
Official explains Russia's ban on import of Iranian bell pepper shipments Business 3 January 17:38
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens as of January 3 Society 3 January 16:55
Azerbaijan confirms 273 more COVID-19 cases, 576 recoveries Society 3 January 16:52
All news