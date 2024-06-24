Azerbaijan counts its sea passengers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The number of passengers transported by sea in Azerbaijan increased by 26.7 percent from January through May 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 and amounted to 10,900 people, the data of Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports.

The volume of cargo transported by sea transport for the mentioned period amounted to 3,337 tons, decreasing by 6.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Oil cargoes accounted for 50 percent of the cargoes.

Furthermore, seaports performed loading and unloading operations in a volume of 5.6 million tons, of which 4.4 million tons, or 80.1 percent, were transit cargoes. The volume of cargo remaining in the ports amounted to 280,100 tons as of June 1, 2024.

