Sector of national security will be seriously modernized within future reforms - Kazakh president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29
Trend:
The sector of national security will be seriously modernized within future reforms, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.
He also noted that as if anticipating some events in the future, he is seriously thinking about reforming the parliamentary system in the country and, of course, the party system.
“As a head of state, I believe that I should stand somewhat above all public-party and political structures, serve as a kind of magnet to bring various socio-political forces to a common denominator,” Tokayev noted.
