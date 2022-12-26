Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EBRD reveals project portfolio in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 26 December 2022 07:46 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The current portfolio of projects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Kazakhstan accounts for $3.07 billion as of November 30, Trend reports, citing EBRD.

The overall number of projects of the Bank in Kazakhstan is 121.

Around 71 percent of the portfolio, or $2.19 billion is allocated towards investing in sustainable infrastructure, and 24 percent, or $740 million, is allotted to boost the industry, commerce, and agribusiness. Meanwhile, $137 million was spent to support financial institutions, which is equivalent to 5 percent of the total.

In total, the London-based bank invested around $10 billion in 303 projects.

This year, the EBRD marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of its operations in Kazakhstan

