Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkey

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has left for Turkey's Ankara for an official visit, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz leader will hold bilateral talks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as current issues of interaction within the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS).

The fifth meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey will be attended by the presidents of the two countries.

As part of the official visit, Sadyr Zhaparov is expected to meet with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop.

The Kyrgyz president will also take part in a business forum between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

He will also meet with Kyrgyzstanis, students and representatives of diasporas, public associations and organizations working in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic consists of:

- Spouse of the Kyrgyz President Aigul Zhaparova;

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev;

- Head of the Kyrgyz President's Office Suiunbek Kasmambetov;

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Zhaparov;

- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President's Office Dastan Duyshekeyev;

- Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliyev;

- Minister of Investments Almambet Shykmamtov;

- Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev;

- Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliyev;

- Deputy Minister of Defense Almazbek Karasartov;

- Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Azamat Mukashev.