Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan mull over opening Turkish banks branches in country

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 19. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discussed the launching of branches of Turkish banks in Kyrgyzstan with preferential interest rates on loans, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, these matters were considered in a meeting between trade representative of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan in Türkiye, Chingiz Toktobekov, and Osman Çelik, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye and Chairman of the Turkish Eximbank.

During the meeting, Toktobekov emphasized the progress in trade and economic cooperation, underscoring the closely-knit trade network between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan. He specifically addressed the matter of financial transfers for major companies and entrepreneurs engaged in business activities between the two countries.

Toktobekov put forth several ideas for the implementation of a joint project in the financial sector, focusing on the prospective opening of branches of Turkish banks in Kyrgyzstan with favorable credit terms.

In response, Deputy Minister Çelik expressed readiness to collaborate on joint projects in the trade and economic sphere. He underscored the significance of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Turkish Investment Fund.