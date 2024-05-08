Azerbaijan's accommodation prices remain low compared to other countries - State Tourism Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Accommodation prices in Azerbaijan are relatively low compared to those in the South Caucasus and other nations, Head of Administration at the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Kanan Gasimov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the "Tourism Development" working group event hosted by the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings on the theme "Progress report on the 2023 Action Plan and forthcoming priorities."

Gasimov stated that statistical data suggest that prices in Azerbaijan are often comparable to, and sometimes lower than, those in other countries.

To note, hotels and similar facilities in Azerbaijan generated revenue of 488.8 million manat, or $287.5 million, in 2023, marking an increase of 133.5 million manat ($78.5 million), or 37.6 percent, compared to 2022, when hotel income amounted to 355.3 million manat, or $209 million.

