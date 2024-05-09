Uzbekistan reveals number of flights served in 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 9. Uzbekistan's international airports served 25,360 flights from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan Airports shows that this indicator has increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 8,022 flights were operated on domestic routes and 17,338 on international routes.

In addition, 16,597 flights were performed by resident airlines and 8,763 flights by non-resident airlines.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways, the national airline, will open new international flights this year.

According to the airline, Uzbekistan Airways started operating flights to Rome (Italy) on March 31 and to Mumbai (India) on April 1.

Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi on May 29.