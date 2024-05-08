OIC states utter worries over Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia - Western Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. On May 4-5, 2024, at the OIC summit in Banjul (Gambia), the 57 member countries of the organization voiced their concern for the fate of the Azerbaijanis who were forcibly expelled from Armenia and promised to support their return to their home lands in a peaceful, safe, and dignified manner, the Western Azerbaijan Community stated, Trend reports.

“Additionally, the heads of state and government denounced the desecration and destruction of Muslim cultural heritage in Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community warmly embraces the OIC summit's decision, making it the first international organization to endorse the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

With the OIC's unwavering support for the cause of West Azerbaijan, the community is optimistic that it will facilitate the peaceful repatriation of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes,” the statement reads.

