Kazakhstan wants to use AI in railway transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Kazakhstan plans to use elements of artificial intelligence in railway transportation as early as next year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the anniversary summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Moscow, Trend reports.

“The railway industry of Kazakhstan will receive a new impetus for development through the creation of a unified digital ecosystem. We plan to use elements of artificial intelligence in railway transportation next year. The use of advanced technologies will significantly increase the efficiency of transportation and optimize costs, including for our partners,” he said.

According to him, it is important to create “seamless” logistics by harmonizing tariff policies and customs procedures, as well as creating a single Eurasian digital corridor.

“As a practical measure, we propose to begin implementing a mechanism for remote verification of all shipping documents using QR codes and mutual recognition of digital documents,” Tokayev added.