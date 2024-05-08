Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan announces its gas share in Bulgarian market

Economy Materials 8 May 2024 16:39 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Lada Yevgrashina
Lada Yevgrashina
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. This year, more than 55 percent of Bulgaria's gas demand will come from Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"More than a year ago, SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) launched a representative office in Bulgaria and works in the Balkans. Energy exports from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria are rising," Jabbarov said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more