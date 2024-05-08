Azerbaijan announces its gas share in Bulgarian market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. This year, more than 55 percent of Bulgaria's gas demand will come from Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"More than a year ago, SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) launched a representative office in Bulgaria and works in the Balkans. Energy exports from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria are rising," Jabbarov said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel