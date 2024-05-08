Azerbaijan is home to free and thriving Jewish community - Israeli diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Political Director of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aliza Bin Noun visited the grave of the national hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is home to a free and thriving Jewish community. Today I paid respect at the grave of Albert Agarunov, an Azerbaijani national hero and a son of the local Jewish community. In times of rising antisemitism in the world, it is heartwarming to see the freedom and equality which the Jewish community enjoys in Azerbaijan", she wrote on her page on X.