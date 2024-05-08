Close dialogue is needed on development of North-South corridor - President Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. It is important to continue close dialogue on the development of the North-South transport corridor towards the markets of South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the anniversary summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Moscow, Trend reports.

“In this regard, we welcome the fruitful results of the first meeting of the heads of transport departments on the development of the multimodal route Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan, held at the end of April in the city of Termez,” he said.

According to Mirziyoyev, in order to simplify transit procedures between the countries of the EurAsEC, Uzbekistan advocates the development of a set of measures for digital interaction with the implemented Unified Customs Transit System of the EAEU.