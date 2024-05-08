Azerbaijani, Israeli MFAs dive into consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Israel have been held, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Aliza Bin Noun wrote on X, Trend reports.

"At the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, we had productive interdepartmental consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev. We took a close look at our strong bilateral relations, trying to figure out how to make them even stronger. We also discussed the changing dynamics in the Caucasus and the Middle East.

The kind reception and fruitful discussions are much appreciated," the publication reads.

