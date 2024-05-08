Tajikistan ready to consider proposals for opening of Turkish banks' branches in country

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 8. Tajikistan is ready to consider proposals for the opening of Turkish banks' branches and subsidiaries in the country, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, the establishment of Turkish bank branches in Tajikistan was discussed during a meeting between Firdavs Tolibzoda, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, and Umut Adjar, the Turkish Ambassador.

It was noted that the presence of foreign capital in the economy of Tajikistan indicates its attractiveness to foreign investors, and the state guarantees equal rights for foreign and domestic investors.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the banking system of Tajikistan, expanding cooperation in the banking sector, and future actions in this direction. They also discussed the opening of correspondent accounts, cooperation in the development of "green" economy, and other prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

As of the end of March 2024, Tajikistan had 63 credit financial organizations operating, including 14 traditional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-bank credit organization, 19 microcredit deposit organizations, 3 microcredit organizations, and 25 microcredit funds.