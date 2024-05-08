Azerbaijan holds meeting of working group of Commission on Business Environment and Int'l Ratings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A meeting of the working group of the Tourism Development Commission was held in an expanded structure, organized by the secretariat of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing the meeting, the head of the Commission's secretariat, Vusal Shikhaliyev, noted that in October 2022, on the initiative of the State Agency for Tourism, a working group called "Tourism Development" was established within the Commission. The total number of members of the working group is about 40, and 12 of them are representatives of private companies and hotels—leaders in the tourism sector.

Emphasizing that the mandate and scope of the working group cover issues taking into account the Travel and Tourism Development Index published by the World Economic Forum, and based on this index, both in comparison with the countries of the region and taking into account the overall average indicators, our country has sufficient potential, Shikhaliev added that carrying out a comparative analysis of the tourism potential of our country according to international indices and benchmarks and implementing initiatives in this field promises quite positive results.

The head of the Secretariat noted that the participation of leading representatives of the private tourism sector in the working group "Tourism Development" and the implementation of targeted and coordinated activities based on a common platform with the relevant government structures further enhance inclusiveness, creating synergies. It is the result of constructive cooperation based on a flexible institutional framework that the action plan of the working group covered the implementation of 75 activities in 14 key clusters.

Head of Staff of the State Agency for Tourism, head of the working group of the Commission "Tourism Development," Kanan Gasimov, noted in his speech that a significant number of extended sessions and thematic meetings have been held over the past period, and the successful implementation of the action plan creates ample opportunities for the realization of sustainable projects.

The event featured discussions and an exchange of views on topical issues in the tourism sector.

