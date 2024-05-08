Azerbaijani PM meets with Türkiye's Vice President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz was held in Ankara, Trend reports.

Special attention was paid to the efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the comprehensive development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership and alliance.

Additionally, the importance of the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye and the joint business forum to be held in Ankara was brought to attention.

Thus, both sides expressed confidence that the official visit of Asadov will contribute to the further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.

