Bolt taxi company hikes fares in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Bolt taxi company has increased travel fares in Azerbaijan by nine percent, a company source told Trend.

The source reported that the new decision prohibits taxis from using motor vehicles whose production period exceeds 15 years from the certificate of state registration date.

"Due to this, the system is gradually suspending orders for outdated automobiles. The process continues. The process will continue.

Demand and supply determine system ordering. Despite a suspension of vehicle orders, prices have risen.

It is imperative that all drivers conform their actions to the regulations, and we repeat this message to them. In any other case, "Bolt" will no longer communicate with the owners of those cars. The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency is the place to go for vehicle owners looking to get a pass card for vehicles manufactured within the last fifteen years.

The decision on the current requirement has now come into force. The company added that only vehicles with a production period of up to eight years will receive pass cards from July 1, 2024.

To note, Bolt's travel booking service is operational in seven Azerbaijani cities: Baku, Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shamkir, Sumgayit, and Shaki.

