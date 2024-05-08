Azerbaijan getting ready to welcome COP29 delegates - State Tourism Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Preparations are underway to accommodate the upcoming COP29 guests, Head of Administration at the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Kanan Gasimov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the "Tourism Development" working group event hosted by the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings on the theme "Progress report on the 2023 Action Plan and forthcoming priorities."

Gasimov highlighted that COP29 boasts the highest participant turnout among all events.

“Azerbaijan started the preparation process after receiving the right to host the event and is putting considerable efforts into holding COP29 along with other events it has held so far,” he emphasized.

In light of the lack of complications around this subject, the head of the agency voiced his optimism in the successful implementation of the involved measured.

“These measures cover organizational tasks, and content-based political messaging that State Tourism Agency has undertaken to cover both.



We've started working with tourism groups and other international bodies to accommodate prospective guests and coordinate efforts. We also seek to reduce climate change's impact on tourism. If hotel concerns emerge, we will explore other accommodations. We're meticulously preparing for our future guests' comfort,” he added.

