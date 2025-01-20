German companies gearing up to invest in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. Top representatives from prominent German firms, including John Deere, DF Deutsche Forfait AG, BVVG, and Innari, are exploring collaborative ventures with Kazakhstan in the agro-industrial sector, along with potential investment prospects in the nation's economy, Trend reports.

A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenjehanuly visited Germany to participate in agricultural events and conduct strategic negotiations.

During the visit, meetings were held with Germany's Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir and the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Oliver Nick. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and the creation of a Regional Center for Sustainable Agriculture for Central Asian countries.

The idea of establishing the Regional Center for Sustainable Agriculture was first proposed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his official visit to Germany in 2023.

On January 18-19, the delegation participated in the 16th Berlin Conference of Agriculture Ministers and the international exhibition "Grüne Woche." Kazakhstan presented its agro-industrial potential and investment opportunities and discussed prospects for cooperation with international partners. The visit confirmed the strong interest of German companies in investing in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector.

Between 2005 and 2024, Germany's direct investments in Kazakhstan's economy reached around $6.7 billion, with a whopping 90 percent funneled into the non-extractive sector. Over a thousand companies backed by German investment are making their mark in Kazakhstan.

