Azerbaijan determines conceptual locations of new metro stations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan will fund the construction of 10 new metro stations in its capital, Baku, increasing the number of transfer stations to four by the end of 2030, Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, Vusal Aslanov, told reporters, Trend reports.

In an interview with media at the "20 January" metro station, Aslanov highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the overall mobility in the city of Baku.

"Millions of pieces of data collected from various sources were analyzed, identifying the movement routes of city residents, as well as the reasons for passenger flow congestion and potential solutions to these issues. Overall, a mobility plan for Baku city has been developed, which encompasses all public transportation sectors,” Aslanov said.

Aslanov also added that the conceptual locations for the 10 new stations have already been determined.

“At present, the metro infrastructure includes two transfer stations. The first is at the intersection of the Violet and Green lines at the 'Memar Ajami' station, and the second is at the intersection of the Red and Green lines at the '28 May' station. At the 10 new stations under construction, there will be four additional transfer points.

These include the intersection of the Violet line with the Green line at 'Nizami' station, the intersection of the Violet line with the Red line at 'Sahil' station, the intersection of the Violet line with the Green line at 'Khatai,' and finally, the intersection of the Green line with the Red line at 'Hazi Aslanov' station. These transfer stations will significantly affect passenger flow, providing passengers with more flexible route options and helping to reduce congestion,” he added.

