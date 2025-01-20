Azerbaijani CEC tallies accredited observers for upcoming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. A total of 70,000 observers have been accredited to monitor the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

Panahov stated that web cameras will be installed at 1,000 polling stations to ensure transparency during the election.

He also emphasized that media representatives will have the opportunity to actively participate in the election process across all regions of Azerbaijan.

"I believe that we will meet all the requirements for election transparency," the CEC chairman added.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.