Azerbaijan's Health Ministry delegation honors martyrs of January 20 tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy, the leadership and staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the memory of those who died for the freedom of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The heroic sons and daughters of the homeland who gave their lives for freedom have written a new, bright chapter in the heroic history of our people. January 20th became a turning point in the life of the Azerbaijani people. The difficult but glorious path, which began in 1990, reached its most glorious peak with the Victory in Karabakh.

This great victory, achieved under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, is inscribed in golden letters in the centuries-old history of our people," the ministry said in a statement.

