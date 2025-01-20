Paris 2024 Olympics medals face backlash for low quality (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Medals awarded to medalists at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics were of low quality, bronze medalist of Greco-Roman wrestling Hasrat Jafarov told Trend.

Jafarov noted that the medal awarded to him has lost its color and the top layer is peeling off.

To note, athletes who won medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have returned more than 100 medals to the organizing committee with complaints about the poor quality of the products.

Following the initial complaints, the organizing committee promised to change the medals of all athletes who complained of damage or poor quality. However, amid the mass return of medals, Marc Schwartz, director of the Paris Mint, where the medals were made, opted to fire three heads of the production department.