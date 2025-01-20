US Charge d'Affaires marks anniversary of Azerbaijan's January 20 tragedy via social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Hugo Guevara, shared a post on social media to mark the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy, Trend reports.

Guevara expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this tragic event.

"Today, we honor the memory of those who heroically gave their lives for the homeland in the tragic events of Black January. We offer our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones in remembrance of the great sacrifice they made," the post said.

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy.

On the night of January 19th through 20th, 1990, without prior announcement of a state of emergency, the Soviet army launched military operations against Azerbaijan. As a result, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 people were illegally arrested. The actions of the Soviet army also led to the destruction of 200 apartments, homes, and both private and state property.

The first to express his position on these bloody events was National Leader Heydar Aliyev. On January 21st, 1990, he made a statement at the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Moscow, sharply criticizing those responsible for the events. Heydar Aliyev stated that he considered the actions to be alien to law, democracy, and humanism and contrary to the principles of building a rule of law in the country.

January 20th, 1990, emerged as a valiant page in Azerbaijan's quest for freedom and the preservation of its land. Even as time flows onward, the Azerbaijani people hold tightly to the memory of that harrowing night, their hearts filled with a profound disdain for those who orchestrated this calamity.

In remembrance of those lost to the heartbreaking occurrences of January 20, this day has been designated as a Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan.

