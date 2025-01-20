Kyrgyzstan approves bill for ratification of financing agreement for Kambarata HPP-1

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 20. Kyrgyzstan’s Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration approved a bill for the ratification of a financing agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association (IDA) for the Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant project, Trend reports.

The project will receive additional funding of $13.6 million, consisting of $11 million in IDA credit and $2.6 million in grants. The loan has a 50-year term, with a 10-year grace period and a 0 percent interest rate.

During the discussion, Minister of Energy Talaiibek Ibraev provided details about the project’s funding and progress. A tender for construction services has been announced, with five international companies submitting bids. The total cost of services has not yet been determined.

In addition, Ibraev reported that preparatory work for the project, including the construction of worker accommodations, roads, and bridges, is underway, with completion expected by May 2025.

The first hydro unit of the Kambarata-1 HPP is slated to be commissioned in 2028. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated to be between $4.5 billion and $5 billion, with a planned capacity of 1,860 MW. The plant is expected to produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.