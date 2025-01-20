Türkiye's MFA expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on anniversary of January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy, Trend reports.

"We respectfully honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who died for the independence of their country on January 20, 1990," the ministry said in a post on its official X page.

To note, today marks the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The entry of Soviet troops resulted in an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of Azerbaijan placed their nation’s freedom, honor, and dignity above all, giving their lives and becoming martyrs.

