January 20 tragedy martyrs commemorated in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The martyrs of the January 20 tragedy have been commemorated in Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi city and Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The movement of vehicles and pedestrians was suspended for one minute at 12:00 (GMT +4) to honor the martyrs' memory.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The entry of Soviet troops resulted in an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

Valiant sons and daughters of Azerbaijan put the country’s freedom, honor, and dignity above everything else, sacrificed their lives, and became martyrs.

