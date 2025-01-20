Iran views sanctions as no obstacle to advancing foreign relations - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Sanctions imposed on Iran have never hindered the development of Iran's relations with the countries, the country’s spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on January 20, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's agreements with various countries are signed based on the existing potentials and necessities at the bilateral level.

Baghaei noted that in this regard, sanctions will not affect Iran's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement with Russia.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia in Moscow on January 17.

In November 2018, the US imposed new sanctions against Iran over Iran's nuclear program. Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.