French Ambassador shares social media post on January 20 tragedy anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon shared a post on social media to mark the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"On this day of mourning – the 35th anniversary of the ‘Black January’ tragedy – we join our European colleagues in honoring the memory of the victims of the January 1990 events," the post read.

To note, today marks the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The entry of Soviet troops resulted in an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of Azerbaijan placed their nation’s freedom, honor, and dignity above all, giving their lives and becoming martyrs.

