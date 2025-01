Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs, Trend reports.

The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

