Azerbaijan Embassy in Turkmenistan raises awareness on January 20 tragedy

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan carried out a number of information regarding the January 20 tragedy, which constitutes a heroic chronicle of the history of the Azerbaijani people's fight for liberty.

With the aim of conveying this bloody action committed against our people to the world in more detail, the Embassy published a material entitled "January 20 - The chronicle of honour and heroism of Azerbaijan" on the "NewsCentralAsia" information portal, which is considered one of the most influential resources in Central Asia, as well as the abovementioned information, was sent to local mass media.

The material emphasized that the January 20 tragedy had a decisive impact on the formation of the Azerbaijani national identity, and became a turning point in the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence. It was emphasised that this event, along with the tragedy, was engraved in the history of Azerbaijan as a day of national pride. It was highlighted that currently, the flag of Azerbaijan is waving in all sovereign territories of the country. A glorious era began in the history of modern Azerbaijan with the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the souls of the sons of the Motherland who were martyred for the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan 35 years ago—during the bloody events of January 20, 1990 - were also in peace.

At the same time, taking into account the irreplaceable role of the Internet and social networks in the dissemination of information in the modern world, the Embassy has posted extensive information and video materials on the January 20 tragedy in Turkmen, English, Russian and Azerbaijani on its website and social media accounts in order to convey this bloody action committed against our people to the world in more detail.

Moreover, Statements have been released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commissioner for Human Rights on January 20 - National Mourning Day.