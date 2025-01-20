Kyrgyzstan ranks 45th in Sustainable Development Index

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 20. Kyrgyzstan has carved out a spot among the top 50 nations for effectively putting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into action, landing at 45th in the world rankings, according to Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports.

He made this announcement during a meeting with Antje Grawe, UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the achievements of Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with the UN throughout 2024, as well as outlined future plans for continued collaboration.

Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is committed to further progress, setting an ambitious goal of joining the top 30 countries in the SDG implementation rankings by 2030. He also highlighted the country’s continued focus on promoting the mountain agenda, an initiative central to Kyrgyzstan's development, and outlined key strategic projects, including the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower station and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

Additionally, significant events in 2024 were discussed, including President Sadyr Zhaparov's participation in the 79th UN General Assembly and the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Grawe reiterated the UN's support for Kyrgyzstan's initiatives, affirming the organization's readiness to assist in their realization and advocate for Kyrgyzstan on the international stage.

The Sustainable Development Index (SDI) measures how efficiently countries balance human development with ecological limits. It compares a nation's human development score (life expectancy, education, income) to its ecological overshoot, which is the excess consumption and emissions beyond planetary boundaries. Countries that excel in development while staying within ecological limits rank highest.

