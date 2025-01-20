Azerbaijan's CEC reveals number of candidate registrants for upcoming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan has registered a total of 16,096 candidates for the upcoming municipal election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that a total of 8,071 municipal council members need to be elected.

"This year, a municipal election will not be held in the liberated territories. However, I believe that the next municipal election will be held across all of Azerbaijan's territories. Of the 26 political parties active in the country, 23 are participating in the election," the CEC Chairman said.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.

