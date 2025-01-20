Emirati Ittihad Investment Holding acquires Chorsu Real Estate Development in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. The Competition Committee of Uzbekistan has given the green light for Emirati-based Ittihad Investment Central Asia Holding Ltd to take full ownership of Chorsu Real Estate Development by acquiring 100 percent of its shares, the committee told Trend.

After a thorough review by the committee's special commission, it was concluded that the deal would not negatively impact market competition. As a result, the application was approved, and the transaction has been green-lit.

Ittihad Investment Central Asia Holding Ltd. is involved in the creation of specialized holding companies.

Chorsu Real Estate Development LLC was founded in May 2024 and focuses on residential construction projects. Its authorized capital amounts to 102.6 billion soums ($7.9 million).

