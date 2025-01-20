Azerbaijani CEC sets date for preliminary municipal election results announcement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has disclosed the timing of the announcement of preliminary results of the upcoming municipal election, Trend reports.

"We'll try to publish the preliminary results on the night of January 29 or January 30," he said.

The official noted that the number of individuals elected in municipal election is larger than in parliamentary and presidential election, so it will take more time to count the protocols from district election commissions, compile the precinct protocols, and announce the final results.

"We'll, for sure, announce the results on January 30," Panahov added.

The municipal election will take place in Azerbaijan on January 29.

